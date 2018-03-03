HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Parking restrictions and street closures will increase Sunday around the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and some will remain in place after the conclusion of the 90th Academy Awards Ceremony.

Details of the closures and maps of affected areas are available online here.

Vehicles parked in restricted areas will be towed away and there will be no stopping allowed, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation said.

On Sunday, parking and stopping are forbidden from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both sides of the following streets unless noted:

— The north side of Santa Monica Boulevard between Highland Avenue McCadden Place;

— The south side of Santa Monica Boulevard between Highland and Mansfield avenues;

— The north side of Santa Monica Boulevard between Vine Street and Lillian Way;

— Highland Avenue between Sunset Boulevard and De Longpre Avenue;

— The east side of Highland Avenue between De Longpre Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard;

— Cahuenga Boulevard between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards;

— The west side of Cahuenga Boulevard between the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway off ramp and Hollywood Boulevard;

— The west side of Vine Street between the southbound Hollywood Freeway off ramp and Sunset Boulevard;

— The west side of Vine Street between Homewood and Fountain avenues;

— The west side of Vine Street between Lexington Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard;

— The north side Fountain Avenue between Highland Avenue and Vine Street;

— La Brea Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Sunset Boulevard;

— La Brea Avenue between Lexington Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

The following street closures begin Sunday and continue through Wednesday:

— Hollywood Boulevard between La Brea and Cahuenga boulevards;

— Orchid Alley between Highland Boulevard and Las Palmas Avenue;

— Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and McCadden Place;

— Selma Avenue between Highland Boulevard and McCadden Place;

— Orange Drive between Hollywood Boulevard and Hawthorn Avenue;

— Highland Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Sunset Boulevard;

— Wilcox Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

Further stopping and parking restrictions begin Sunday from 6 a.m. to midnight on both sides of the following streets unless noted:

— Franklin Avenue between La Brea and Highland avenues;

— The north side of Hollywood Boulevard between Cahuenga Boulevard and Vine Street;

— Hollywood Blvd between Highland Avenue and Cahuenga Boulevard;

— Hollywood Blvd between Highland and La Brea avenues;

— Highland Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Sunset Boulevard;

— Hawthorn Avenue between La Brea and Highland avenues;

— Orange Avenue between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards;

— Sunset Boulevard between Detroit and Vine streets;

— Wilcox Avenue between Franklin and Fountain avenues;

— Mc Cadden Place between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard;

— Yucca Street between Highland and Las Palmas avenues;

— The east side of Highland Avenue between Santa Monica and Sunset boulevards;

— Outpost Dr ive between Franklin Avenue and La Presa Drive;

— Outpost Circle between Outpost Drive and Hillside Avenue;

— El Cerrito Place between Outpost Drive and Hillside Avenue;

— Fountain Avenue between Wilcox and Cole avenues;

— Cole Avenue between Fountain Avenue and Cahuenga Boulevard;

— De Longpre Avenue between Cahuenga Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue;

— Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place;

— Selma Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place;

— Cherokee Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard and Selma Avenue.

Continuing through 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, no parking will be allowed on both sides of Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive, and on Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and Orange Avenue, LADOT officials said.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)