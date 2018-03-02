LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities said an Oceanside man was convicted Friday of kidnapping and murdering a baby in Long Beach in 2015.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said a jury found Anthony Ray McCall, 32, guilty of seven counts — first-degree murder, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and four counts of attempted murder.

The jury also found true all of the allegations in the case, including gun use and infliction of great bodily harm.

McCall took 3-week-old Eliza De La Cruz from her Long Beach home on Jan. 3, 2015. Her body was discovered the next day in a trash bin in San Diego County. He also attempted to kill the infant’s mother, father and uncle.

A little more than a month later, on Feb. 6, 2015, McCall attempted to kill a 23-year-old woman and kidnap her 4-month-old baby boy in an El Segundo motel.

His co-conspirator, Giseleangelique Rene D’Milian. 51, of Thousand Oaks pleaded no contest in January to one count of first-degree murder in Eliza’s death and two counts of attempted murder for trying to kill the infant’s father and uncle. She was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.

RELATED LINK: Emotional Vigil Held For Murdered 3-Week-Old Long Beach Baby

Deputy D.A. Cynthia Barnes, who prosecuted the case, said D’Milian orchestrated the plot to secure two babies after telling her boyfriend she was pregnant with his twins — even though she wasn’t.

A third defendant, Todd Damon Boudreaux, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact in October 2016. He’s scheduled to be sentenced March 19.

Sentencing for McCall is also scheduled for March 19 in Department S20 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Long Beach Branch. He faces multiple life sentences.

The case was investigated by the Long Beach and El Segundo police departments.