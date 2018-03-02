DENVER (AP) — The Colorado House has voted to expel a Democrat lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations.

Rep. Steve Lebsock is the second U.S. state lawmaker kicked out of office since the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct began last fall.

Democratic leaders took the vote Friday after an outside investigator said allegations were credible that Lebsock sexually harassed or intimidated five women, including a fellow House member, inside the statehouse and at bars and restaurants.

Lebsock denied the claims and called for a formal investigation. He is the first Colorado lawmaker to be expelled since 1915.

Numerous female lawmakers took their turns at the podium during the debate Friday to come out as victims of sexual harassment or abuse.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)