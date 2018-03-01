JOSHUA TREE (CBSLA) — A Joshua Tree couple is being held on child cruelty charges after officials doing an area check on a property found three teens living in a box.

The property is located in the 7000 block of Sun Fair Road.

The couple was identified as 51-year-old Mona Kirk and 73-year-old Daniel Panico.

The victims were described as 14, 13 and 11 years of age.

Authorities went to the location just after 11 a.m. Thursday. Deputies located a travel trailer they believed was abandoned. Also on the property, they found a large rectangular box.

Officials said the property had no electricity or running water. The property, they reported, had mounds of trash and human feces strewn about.

Inside the trailer, deputies also found 30-40 cats.

Deputies came into contact with three victims, the aforementioned teens. It was determined the suspects were the parents of the children.

During their investigation, deputies determined the children lived inside the large rectangular box (approximately 20-feet long, 4-feet high and about 10-feet wide) for the past four years.

Officials said there was an inadequate amount of food present and the children were living in an unsuitable and unsafe environment.

Children and Family Services arrived on scene and took custody of the three victims.

Kirk and Panico were arrested and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail for willful cruelty to a child. They are being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.