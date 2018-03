LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An overnight water main break flooded parts of La Brea Avenue in the Mid-City area, and water continued to flow Thursday morning.

The break was reported on La Brea north of Venice Boulevard at about 4 a.m. Thursday. Water was seen flooding parts of the street, covering the sidewalk and bubbling up to store fronts.

The busy thoroughfare was down to two lanes as the busy morning commute go underway.