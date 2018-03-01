Brookside Golf Course at the Rose Bowl
1133 Rosemont Ave.
Pasadena, CA 91103
www.arroyosecoweekend.com
Dates:: June 23 & 24, 2018
Arroyo Seco is a two-day music festival which made its debut last year. Back again for a 2nd year due to its popularity, the Goldenvoice produced festival is one of the hottest events in Southern California and helps to kick off the festival season. Goldenvoice, the team behind Coachella and FYF Fest knows how to throw an event, so expect top-notch talent, great eats and plenty of people-watching.
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Neil Young • Jack White • The Pretenders • Belle And Sebastian • Kamasi Washington • The Specials • Seu Jorge • Shakey Graves • The Milk Carton Kids • Margo Price • Hurray For The Riff Raff • North Mississippi Allstars • Gomez • Dwight Twilley • Pharoah Sanders • Typhoon • Maxim Ludwig • Jeff Goldblum And The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
Sunday, June 24, 2018
Kings of Leon • Robert Plant • Gary Clark Jr. • Alanis Morisette • Third Eye Blind • Violent Femmes • Capital Cities • The Bangles • The Revolution • Trampled By Turtles • Aaron Neville • Los Lobos • Allen Stone • Dorothy • Irma Thomas • Fantastic Negrito • Tracksuit Wedding • Margaret Glaspy
Tickets for Arroyo Seco are available now at the event’s website. Festivalgoers have the option of purchasing a full weekend pass ($249) or single day tickets ($149 for Saturday or Sunday).
Arroyo Seco Weekend is almost as much a food festival as it is a music festival. The weekend will feature an eclectic mix of bites and beverages courtesy of some of the biggest restaurants and food trucks from around Los Angeles.
Beer Belly • Block Party • Bourbon Steak • Freedman’s • Donna Jean • Cassell’s • Fritzi Coop • Hanjip • Hatchet Hall • Ms. Chi • Jon & Vinny’s • The Pointe • Sage • The Spare Room • Strfsh • Top Round
Residence Inn Pasadena
21 W Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 204-9220
www.marriott.com
This brand new addition to Old Town is a short distance from the festival grounds and mere steps from plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Guests can take advantage of an outdoor pool, fitness center, and complimentary breakfast.
Westin Pasadena
191 N Los Robles Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
(626) 792-2727
www.starwoodhotels.com
Located in the heart of Pasadena, the Westin provides comfort and convenience for a solid value. Less than ten minutes from the Rose Bowl, this local favorite is a reliable four-star hotel that offers a wealth of amenities. Be sure to take advantage of the in-room spa after a long day at the spa.
The Langham Huntington, Pasadena
1401 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106
(626) 568-3900
www.langhamhotels.com
Luxury is the name of the game at this legendary five-star stunner. The stunning grounds and well-appointed rooms at The Langham have been delighting guests for over a century. If you want to splurge, this is the place to be.
Free car and bike day parking will be available for festivalgoers.
If you’re looking for a traffic-free and environmentally-friendly option, consider taking the Metro Gold Line to Memorial Park Station. Riders can then board a free shuttle at the nearby Parsons Parking Lot B which will drop passengers off next to the venue.