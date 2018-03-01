(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The second installment of Arroyo Seco Weekend is back and this year’s lineup is very impressive! Helping to kick off the spring/summer festival season, the Festival offers up an awesome rock-centric lineup as well as plenty of quality local food options.



(credit: Arroyo Seco Weekend) (credit: Arroyo Seco Weekend)

Where

Arroyo Seco Weekend

Brookside Golf Course at the Rose Bowl

1133 Rosemont Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91103

www.arroyosecoweekend.com

Dates:: June 23 & 24, 2018 Brookside Golf Course at the Rose Bowl1133 Rosemont Ave.Pasadena, CA 91103: June 23 & 24, 2018

About The Festival



Arroyo Seco is a two-day music festival which made its debut last year. Back again for a 2nd year due to its popularity, the Goldenvoice produced festival is one of the hottest events in Southern California and helps to kick off the festival season. Goldenvoice, the team behind Coachella and FYF Fest knows how to throw an event, so expect top-notch talent, great eats and plenty of people-watching. Arroyo Seco is a two-day music festival which made its debut last year. Back again for a 2nd year due to its popularity, the Goldenvoice produced festival is one of the hottest events in Southern California and helps to kick off the festival season. Goldenvoice, the team behind Coachella and FYF Fest knows how to throw an event, so expect top-notch talent, great eats and plenty of people-watching.

Show Lineup



Saturday, June 23, 2018 Neil Young • Jack White • The Pretenders • Belle And Sebastian • Kamasi Washington • The Specials • Seu Jorge • Shakey Graves • The Milk Carton Kids • Margo Price • Hurray For The Riff Raff • North Mississippi Allstars • Gomez • Dwight Twilley • Pharoah Sanders • Typhoon • Maxim Ludwig • Jeff Goldblum And The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra





Sunday, June 24, 2018 Kings of Leon • Robert Plant • Gary Clark Jr. • Alanis Morisette • Third Eye Blind • Violent Femmes • Capital Cities • The Bangles • The Revolution • Trampled By Turtles • Aaron Neville • Los Lobos • Allen Stone • Dorothy • Irma Thomas • Fantastic Negrito • Tracksuit Wedding • Margaret Glaspy

How To Get Tickets



Tickets for Arroyo Seco are available now at the event’s Tickets for Arroyo Seco are available now at the event’s website . Festivalgoers have the option of purchasing a full weekend pass ($249) or single day tickets ($149 for Saturday or Sunday).

Food & Drink





Arroyo Seco Weekend is almost as much a food festival as it is a music festival. The weekend will feature an eclectic mix of bites and beverages courtesy of some of the biggest restaurants and food trucks from around Los Angeles.



Beer Belly • Block Party • Bourbon Steak • Freedman’s • Donna Jean • Cassell’s • Fritzi Coop • Hanjip • Hatchet Hall • Ms. Chi • Jon & Vinny’s • The Pointe • Sage • The Spare Room • Strfsh • Top Round Arroyo Seco Weekend is almost as much a food festival as it is a music festival. The weekend will feature an eclectic mix of bites and beverages courtesy of some of the biggest restaurants and food trucks from around Los Angeles.Beer Belly • Block Party • Bourbon Steak • Freedman’s • Donna Jean • Cassell’s • Fritzi Coop • Hanjip • Hatchet Hall • Ms. Chi • Jon & Vinny’s • The Pointe • Sage • The Spare Room • Strfsh • Top Round

Where To Stay



Residence Inn Pasadena

21 W Walnut St

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 204-9220

www.marriott.com 21 W Walnut StPasadena, CA 91103(626) 204-9220 This brand new addition to Old Town is a short distance from the festival grounds and mere steps from plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Guests can take advantage of an outdoor pool, fitness center, and complimentary breakfast.





Westin Pasadena

191 N Los Robles Ave

Pasadena, CA 91101

(626) 792-2727

www.starwoodhotels.com 191 N Los Robles AvePasadena, CA 91101(626) 792-2727 Located in the heart of Pasadena, the Westin provides comfort and convenience for a solid value. Less than ten minutes from the Rose Bowl, this local favorite is a reliable four-star hotel that offers a wealth of amenities. Be sure to take advantage of the in-room spa after a long day at the spa.





The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

1401 S Oak Knoll Ave

Pasadena, CA 91106

(626) 568-3900

www.langhamhotels.com 1401 S Oak Knoll AvePasadena, CA 91106(626) 568-3900 Luxury is the name of the game at this legendary five-star stunner. The stunning grounds and well-appointed rooms at The Langham have been delighting guests for over a century. If you want to splurge, this is the place to be.

Transportation