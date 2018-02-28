GRIFFITH PARK (CBSLA) — A Vietnam veteran who is battling terminal heart disease spent a day with his Air Force buddies and his family in Griffith Park.

As CBSLA’s Jo Kwon reports, many of the group flew in from around the country for the special occasion.

Frank Horzen spent a day at Travel Town Museum to check out something he’s loved and collected since a kid — trains.

How many train cars does he have?

“I can’t even count them on my fingers and toes,” said Horzen.

The 75-year-old man got an up close look at what may be the ultimate train set.

The Vietnam veteran says the best part of the special day is spending it with people he loves.

“That is the ultimate,” said Horzen.

The group of Air Force veterans — nicknamed “The Clan” — has been friends since the ’60s during the Vietnam War.

“When you have a military connection it just lasts forever,” said Horzen.

The friends live all over the country. Fran and Elmer Montgomery flew in from Colorado.

“It is great to be here,” said Elmer.

“Frank is a little bit ill. We need to be here to support him,” said Fran.

Horzen’s wife of 32 years says the day will forever be a happy memory.

“Even when Frank’s long gone we have the memory of our life,” said Barbara Horzen.

“Today is another memory to add to all the rest of them,” said Horzen. “I think this is the great one. This will be the great one.”