LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Netflix plans to make 2018 the most binge-worthy year yet by producing 700 original TV series and movies, according to Variety.
Netflix CFO David Wells disclosed the plans at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday.
While the ambitious plans are in line with the company’s strategy to “continue to add content” in order to drive growth, the production plans will cost the company a pretty penny.
Netflix is planning to dole out upwards of $8 billion on original content for the year.
According to Wells, the new content will include 80 non-English productions from countries outside of the United States.