SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — The pursuit of a jewelry store robbery suspect in Santa Monica ended with a crash and the Bomb Squad called to the location.
Stu Mundel reported from Sky9.
“So much is going on out here,” Mundel reported.
The crash occurred on the 300 block of 15th Street. The incident began at a jewelry store several blocks away on Montana and 16th Street.
The suspect went into the jewelry store and robbed the business but not before threatening people with a bomb he was allegedly holding.
Santa Monica Police arrived at the jewelry store as the suspect was fleeing, authorities said.
After the suspect crashed, he ran on foot. The suspect is at large, officials said.
The neighborhood remains on lock down while authorities search for the suspect.
Police were unsure if the vehicle contained a suspicious device or bomb but were sealing off the area in an abundance of caution.