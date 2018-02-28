BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A wild chase that started in Beverly Hills ended in a violent crash that nearly took out a freelance news photographer.
The chase of a suspected stolen car started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Wilshire and La Cienega boulevards and ended about three minutes later at Wilshire and Crenshaw boulevards.
The driver struck another vehicle stopped at a red light, and ricocheted into the crosswalk, where Loud Labs News photographer Victor Park had been standing. Park ran out of the way and just narrowly missed being taken out by the car as it swerved onto the sidewalk.
“I’m not hurt,” Park said. “I feel very lucky but it was a scary experience. I was shaking for a cool 15 minutes or so.”
The innocent driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, but is expected to be OK.
The chase suspect was eventually arrested.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)