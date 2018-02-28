PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Four billboards outside Palm Springs are hailing tennis superstar Serena Williams as the “greatest momma of all time.”
Alexis Ohanian, Williams’ husband and the co-founder of Reddit, set up the four billboards alongside the 10 Freeway going into Palm Springs.
The series of billboards have parts of the phrase “Greatest Momma Of All Time” emblazoned pictures of their daughter, Olympia, before ending with a billboard that says “G.M.O.A.T.” with a photo of Williams holding the 5-month-old baby girl.
Williams will play next month at Indian Wells, which will be her first tournament since the baby’s birth. Ohanian says he wanted to welcome his wife back to the court.