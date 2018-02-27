LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – President Donald Trump is set to make his first visit to California since beginning his presidency.

Trump will make stops in Los Angeles and San Diego in mid-March, administration officials told The Washington Post.

On his trip, he will speak at a GOP fundraiser in L.A. and then preview border wall prototypes in San Diego.

Trump has had a strained relationship with California lawmakers of late.

Last week, the president said he would consider pulling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from California.

His comments were in response to the California Legislature’s passage of a sanctuary state law last year that extends protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally. Local police are now barred from asking people about their immigration status or participating in immigration enforcement activities. Jail officials only will be allowed to transfer inmates to federal immigration authorities if they have been convicted of certain crimes.

Sanctuary cities in the Southland include San Bernardino, Santa Ana and Malibu. The Justice Department has threatened to cut funding to such cities over their sanctuary status.

Also last week, the DOJ appealed a California judge’s decision to temporarily block new Trump administration rules which allow more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women.

