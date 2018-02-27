LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 100 firefighters battled a blaze early Tuesday in a downtown Los Angeles clothing warehouse in the Garment District.
The fire was reported at 4:49 a.m. at 771 E. Pico Boulevard, business called Price Less apparel, and declared out within 47 minutes.
As many as 117 firefighters battled the flames, which raged out of the top of the building, where the roof had been either ripped off or burned through, leaving only charred beams. Despite the packed in nature of the neighboring buildings, firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading.
At one point, electrical lines were spotted popping and sparking near the fire.
One firefighter was injured. He was taken to a hospital in fair condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.