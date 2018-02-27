IRVINE (CBSLA/AP) — A Santa Ana police dog underwent dental surgery Tuesday after losing nearly all his teeth while taking down a parolee who led officers on a wild pursuit.

Puskas, the Santa Ana police K-9 lost all his upper and lower teeth – except for his canine teeth – in a scuffle with the suspect during the chase Monday night , according to authorities.

The K-9 was in surgery at VCA Yorba Regional Animal Hospital, police said. It wasn’t clear when the dog would be released.

Due to large response about #SantaAnaPD #K9 Puskas we are providing an #update– During last night's suspect apprehension Puskas lost all of his upper & lower teeth, w/ the exception of his canine teeth. He is currently in surgery @yorbaregionalah to repair the damage💙 #SAPDPIO pic.twitter.com/bv0j8XEes1 — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) February 27, 2018

Puskas is credited with tackling suspect Antonio Padilla Jr. at the end of a chase that involved a woman being carjacked and left several vehicles damaged.

Police say Padilla was suspected of almost hitting a Garden Grove policewoman with his truck during a traffic stop last week. He also was wanted for a parole violation.

Police spotted his pickup Monday. During a chase, the driver hit several cars then left the battered truck, pulled a woman from her SUV and stole it.

The woman’s brother tried to drag the carjacker out but backed off when the lurching car nearly pinned him against the abandoned truck.

The car crashed and the driver tried to run but was taken down by the police dog.

