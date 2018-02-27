WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Some places had thunder and lightning today. In Whittier fire crews there say lightning started a fire that damaged a home.
As CBSLA’s Andrea Fujii reports, the home lost a bedroom, a bathroom and a shed.
Firefighters say the home was damaged after lightning struck electrical wires and blew a transformer.
Jose Rivera lives next door and says the flames didn’t touch his house but did damage some of his belongings in the yard.
He wasn’t home at the time but says his gardener witnessed it and called him right away.
He says it was raining at the time and there were multiple lightning strikes.
“It was strange that it happened here,” said Rivera.
The family was not injured in the fire. They aren’t staying there tonight but they will return after all the damage is repaired.