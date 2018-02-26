Stacks
Dana Point
(949) 429-2222
www.stackspancakehouse.com
If variety is what you’re looking for, Stacks in Dana Point is the place to go. In addition to the regular and whole wheat pancakes, you can get many other varieties here including macadamia nut (with or without bananas), strawberry, blueberry, banana, whole wheat and Oreo cookie. Stacks is famous for being home to Southern California’s tastiest Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes (with their famous coconut syrup). The short stack (pictured) is another great option. Other tasty options include their coconut pineapple pancakes too. Are you gluten-free? No problem! They offer an option for that too.
Flappy Jack’s Pancake House
Glendora
(626) 852-9444
www.harborhousecafe.com
With comfortable seating areas in several locations across SoCal, visitors come to this eatery for the variety of great breakfast dishes, but especially their pancakes. Hotcakes as they call it are served with warm log cabin syrup or Smuckers sugar free syrup. Options here include their Harbor House hotcakes (5 pancakes), or their short stack (3), chocolate chip hotcakes, blueberry hotcakes, blueberry banana hotcakes, banana nut hotcakes topped with fresh bananas, nuts and whipped cream, or their pecan or walnut hotcakes!
Pancakes R Us
Costa Mesa
(949) 642-9424
www.pancakesrus.net
You’d expect variety from a place that specializes in pancakes, and you’ll get just that at Pancakes R Us. At this Costa Mesa outpost, they offer everything from their pancake combo where you’ll choose from country nut & grain pancakes, chocolate chip pancakes or buttermilk pancakes. Fruit pancake options include 4 buttermilk pancakes with your choice of blueberry, boysenberry or cinnamon apple. Looking for something delicious but wholesome and hearty? Opt for the country nut and grain pancakes!
Related: Best Comfort Food In Orange County
Plums Café and Catering
Costa Mesa
(949) 722-7586
www.plumscafe.com
Known for topping the best brunch spots in Orange County lists, Plums undoubtedly offers delicious pancakes, too. Their Plums Famous Dutch Baby is a deep dish pancake skillet with powdered sugar and lemon that comes with two strips of Oregon pepper bacon. Or, want something more traditional? Opt for their buttermilk pancakes made from scratch, their Willamette hazelnut pancakes with boysenberry compote, or their raspberry pancakes and blueberry pancakes!
Related: Best Comfort Food In Orange County
Side Street Cafe
Costa Mesa
(949) 650-1986
www.sidestreetcafenp.com
At Costa Mesa’s Side Street Cafe, you’ll have plenty of pancake options to choose from. On their extensive breakfast menu, which is served all day, opt for their Banana Nut French Toast and their Spanish omelette to their egg scramblers and their eggs Benedict. But, when you’ve made up your mind and want pancakes, you’ve come to the right place. From banana nut pancakes to strawberry pancakes with whipped cream, blueberry pancakes, and their 7-grain almond granola pancakes, there’s plenty to choose from. Diners can even go for their combo which comes with pancakes along with 2 eggs, bacon or sausage.
Related: Best Comfort Food In Orange County