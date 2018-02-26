(credit: George Dolgikh/shutterstock)

Pancakes are easy to make in your home, but there if you’re looking to get out of the house and enjoy some special chocolate chip pancakes or buttermilk pancakes, Orange County restaurants serve up some of the best around SoCal!



Stacks

Dana Point

(949) 429-2222

If variety is what you're looking for, Stacks in Dana Point is the place to go. In addition to the regular and whole wheat pancakes, you can get many other varieties here including macadamia nut (with or without bananas), strawberry, blueberry, banana, whole wheat and Oreo cookie. Stacks is famous for being home to Southern California's tastiest Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes (with their famous coconut syrup). The short stack (pictured) is another great option. Other tasty options include their coconut pineapple pancakes too. Are you gluten-free? No problem! They offer an option for that too.



Flappy Jack’s Pancake House

Glendora

(626) 852-9444

With comfortable seating areas in several locations across SoCal, visitors come to this eatery for the variety of great breakfast dishes, but especially their pancakes. Hotcakes as they call it are served with warm log cabin syrup or Smuckers sugar free syrup. Options here include their Harbor House hotcakes (5 pancakes), or their short stack (3), chocolate chip hotcakes, blueberry hotcakes, blueberry banana hotcakes, banana nut hotcakes topped with fresh bananas, nuts and whipped cream, or their pecan or walnut hotcakes!



Pancakes R Us

Costa Mesa

(949) 642-9424

www.pancakesrus.net

You'd expect variety from a place that specializes in pancakes, and you'll get just that at Pancakes R Us. At this Costa Mesa outpost, they offer everything from their pancake combo where you'll choose from country nut & grain pancakes, chocolate chip pancakes or buttermilk pancakes. Fruit pancake options include 4 buttermilk pancakes with your choice of blueberry, boysenberry or cinnamon apple. Looking for something delicious but wholesome and hearty? Opt for the country nut and grain pancakes!



Plums Café and Catering

Costa Mesa

(949) 722-7586

Known for topping the best brunch spots in Orange County lists, Plums undoubtedly offers delicious pancakes, too. Their Plums Famous Dutch Baby is a deep dish pancake skillet with powdered sugar and lemon that comes with two strips of Oregon pepper bacon. Or, want something more traditional? Opt for their buttermilk pancakes made from scratch, their Willamette hazelnut pancakes with boysenberry compote, or their raspberry pancakes and blueberry pancakes!