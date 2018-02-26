MONTECITO (CBSLA) — Residents in recent burn and mudslide-devastated areas were told Monday to get ready to evacuate again as the first of two winter storms bears down on Southern California.
A cold storm system originating from the eastern Gulf of Alaska is expected to bring snow to low elevations, and showers Monday night into Tuesday.
Between 2 and 6 inches of snow could fall as low as 1,700 feet. The snow could complicate the evening commute for drivers into and out of the Antelope Valley, where light snow is expected on the 14 and 138 freeways.
Scattered showers are also expected at about dinnertime, along with a slight chance for thunderstorms.
Monday night’s rainfall brings the first real threat of debris flows and flooding since the Jan. 9 mudslides that killed 21 people in Montecito, mostly in voluntary evacuation zones. The mudslide destroyed more than 100 homes, including a historical landmark and a mental health hospital.
