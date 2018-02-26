Filed Under:LAPD, Officer Involved Shooting

PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — A man armed with a knife died Monday following an LAPD officer-involved shooting, according to police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 a.m. in the 9100 block of Kester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers responded to the area on a report of a “male with mental illness”, they were confronted by a man armed with a “16-inch, edged weapon,” Officer Drake Madison said.

After unsuccessfully taking the suspect into custody using a stun gun and a beanbag weapon, at least one officer shot the man, police said.

No police were injured.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

