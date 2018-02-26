RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A magnitude-3.8 earthquake Monday rattled residents from across the Coachella Valley and parts of San Diego County, officials said.
The quake at 10:44 a.m. was centered about 11 miles east-southeast of Anza, according to the U.S.
Geological Survey.
While there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake, dozens of people reported feeling the quake in La Quinta, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage and Indio, and even as far away as San Diego and La Jolla.
A smaller quake jolted eastern Riverside County overnight Monday with a magnitude-2.7 quake recorded at 12:19 a.m. about four miles northeast of the Salton Sea community of North Shore.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)