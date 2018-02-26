ORANGE (CBSLA) — Amelia Earhart went missing in 1937, and nearly 80 years after her mysterious disappearance, a car that once belonged to the aviation pioneer has been reported stolen.
Jim Somers, the man from the city of Orange who now owns the car, said the green and black 1932 Hudson Essex Terraplane was being housed in a trailer in an industrial complex in Orange when it was stolen Friday.
Somers told CBS2’s Michele Gile the trailer had been secured with a safety lock to hopefully prevent the car from being stolen.
The owner had transported the car out of his shop on W. Collins Avenue to the industrial center in preparation for a car show Saturday.
The distinct vehicle is estimated to be worth between a quarter and a half-million-dollars. Only 14 of the models still exist.