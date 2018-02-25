LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In the end, it was the spunky, funny and talkative charmer — Marissa Jaret Winoker — who walked away the big winner of the first “Celebrity Big Brother.”

For her near three weeks in the “Big Brother” house she wins $250,000.

She beat TV personality Ross Matthews who was not only runner up ($50,000) but also voted fan favorite aka America’s Favorite Houseguest ($25,000).

The final jury vote was 6-3. (Votes for Marissa — Omarosa, Ariadna, James, Shannon, Keshia and Chuck. Votes for Ross — Mark, Brandi and Metta.)

CBS2’s Entertainment Reporter was backstage with “Big Brother” host Julie Chen, Winoker and the other 10 houseguests (including reality show stars Omarosa, Brandy Glanville, and former Laker Metta World Peace) moments after the Tony-winner from “Hairspray” was crowned.

Cleary evident was how the 11 bonded during their captivity. There was lots of hugging and kissing and promises to stay in touch — many have already made plans to travel together.

Metta told Marques he’s done stand-up comedy eight times and during their interview he was working on nine. And yes, he was carrying one of the stuffed pet owls he became bonded with in the house.

She also asked Omarosa one question that had her heading for the exits. (She will be likely asked that same question Monday afternoon on “The Talk.”)

Perhaps most shocking of all, James Maslow and Brandi Glanville — bitter rivals in the house — have kissed and made up.

To see all of the post-show interviews done by Entertainment Reporter Suzanne Marques, click here.