LA HABRA (AP) — A Los Angeles County woman is accused of intentionally striking a teenage boy with a car before her two juveniles sons beat him up in what police are calling a revenge hit-and-run.

Investigators say the teen victim had gotten into an altercation with the woman’s sons before she allegedly ran him over last week in La Habra.

Police Lt. Brian Miller said Friday that officers responded to what was initially reported as a traffic collision. The injured teen was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Miller says detectives tracked down the suspect vehicle and arrested the 41-year-old woman and her sons. They could face assault charges.

