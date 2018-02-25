WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The issue of gun safety was front and center at a gathering of local alumni of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

CBSLA’s Greg Mills reported from Sunday’s event in West Hollywood where Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) spoke.

“That’s my hometown. That was my high school,” said Mary van Luven. “When I saw it on the news it broke my heart.”

“I didn’t go to work. I was glued to the TV,” said Jean Cajucom.

The alums have seen survivors take a stand against school violence.

“They’re incredible,” said Anais Sancetta.

They want to support that effort to make a change. A Facebook page, MSD Alums in California, brought them together at the West Hollywood library.

“If this school resource officer lost his job because he did nothing, those members of Congress should lose their jobs for doing nothing,” said Schiff.

Schiff told them he wants Congress to ban automatic weapons and demand universal background checks be required for gun buyers.

Schiff says the hold-ups are coming Congress itself and the fact the powerful NRA influences Congress.

“It’s been primarily a problem in the GOP. The NRA seems to have a stranglehold on that party. But there are Democrats we haven’t been able to get to support gun safety bills,” said Schiff.

The list is long of school shootings. The names too familiar — Parkland, Florida. Sandy Hook. Columbine.

But this times thanks in large part to these survivors who are speaking up and speaking out, these alums think change is coming from Washington.

“They are not gonna let this go and we are here to support them,” said Luven.