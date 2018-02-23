LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – One person was found shot to death in a car that crashed down an embankment near the 710 Freeway in Long Beach early Friday morning.
According to Long Beach police, at around midnight a car went into a ditch off Anaheim Street near the 710 Freeway. A person was found dead inside the vehicle from gunshot wounds, police said.
No further details were confirmed. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Both sides of Anaheim Boulevard were shut down as of 6:30 a.m. The on and off ramps to the northbound 710 Freeway were also closed.