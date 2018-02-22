SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Authorities say a fire that destroyed more than a dozen cars — and the carport housing them — early Thursday morning appears to be suspicious.
The fire was reported at about 1:15 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Pioneer Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, the flames were raging, and officials said the flames could have easily spread to the nearby apartments.
The flames were out within 45 minutes, and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters say 17 cars parked in one row were destroyed, and the carport that had been covering them collapsed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
