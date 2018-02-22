LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Millions of dollars worth of California Gold Rush-era gold recovered from a sunken ship went on display Thursday at the Long Beach Convention Center.
It’s the first time the treasure retrieved back in 2014 is being put out for the world to see and includes gold coins and bars.
Dwight Manley is with the California Gold Marketing Group which acquired the historic trove that had been at the bottom of the ocean since the ship sank in 1857 off the Carolina coast.
“There was only one Gold Rush treasure ship that sank. This was it and it was a time capsule,” said Manley.
Chief Scientist and Curator Bob Evans said he hopes visitors leave the display with a sense of awe and wonder.
“The gold bars to me are wonderful moments frozen in time,” said Evans.