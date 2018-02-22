Filed Under:Clark County, Grand Canyon, Helicopter Crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a British tourist hospitalized in Las Vegas after a sightseeing helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon earlier this month has died. Three other Britons were killed in the crash.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg confirmed in a statement that 31-year-old Neil Udall died Thursday at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

Udall was one of four people, including the pilot, who were hospitalized in critical condition after the Feb. 10 crash.

The helicopter went down on tribal land outside Grand Canyon National Park.

A preliminary report released Wednesday says the helicopter made at least two 360-degree turns before crashing. But the National Transportation Safety Board doesn’t say what caused the crash.

A full NTSB report won’t be completed for more than a year.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch