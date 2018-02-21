Filed Under:Falcon 9, SpaceX, Vandenberg Air Force Base

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket was delayed again Wednesday due to strong winds around Vandenberg Air Force Base, SpaceX announced.

Hawthorne-based SpaceX says they are now targeting a launch of the same time Thursday.

The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket — which had been scheduled to launch on Saturday, then on Sunday before being delayed again — will carry a Spanish-government Paz satellite, plus a pair of demonstration satellites that are part of Musk’s vision to create a space-based broadband network providing worldwide affordable internet access.

A December launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg created an evening visual spectacle over the Southland, with hundreds of people snapping photos of the light show and posting them online, with some even suggesting it was an alien invasion.

