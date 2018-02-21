LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Students in Santa Clarita lifted their voices in support of victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida today.

About 100 marched for gun reform and school safety during a walkout on the grounds of Golden Valley High School.

Organizer Dean Douglas said students were inspired by the voices of survivors in Parkland, Florida — and they showed up to join the crusade.

“I want people to know that this is not OK. This is an injustice and we should not stand idly by,” he said.

This is our generation we’re going to be the difference and we’re going to be the change we want to see and we’re going to go to our government and we’re going to change things and we’re going to make things better for ourselves and for everyone,” he continued.

Many held signs with names of the victims in the Florida school shooting.

“We’re speaking for them — for the people that have died — and I think that’s powerful,” student Jessica Peregrina said.

Dean Douglas’ mother, Jill, watched from a distance.

“I’m very proud of them,” she said. “I’m very excited for the future. I’m very sad that our children have to live this way in today’s world. It’s not right. And I feel for the parents and the students and the victims of Parkland so we’re here to support them and to jump behind them and say, ‘This isn’t right and never again.'”