LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California is getting a taste of winter with frigid temperatures, scattered showers, hail, mountain snow and chilly winds.
Freeze and frost warnings are in effect across most of Southern California Tuesday morning. Temperatures hovered in the 30s throughout most of the region, and a 1 degree temperature was recorded in Big Bear City, where resorts are undoubtedly enjoying the snow.
The National Weather Service warned that protective measures should be taken to save crops and sensitive vegetation and that vulnerable animals and pets should be kept indoors in a house or barn.
Southland temperatures will remain 12-18 degrees below normal for the next two days thanks to a heavy infusion of cold Canadian air, according to the forecasters, which also said that there would be no return to above-normal temperatures for at least another eight days.
