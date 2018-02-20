LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — 17-year-old David Hogg is one of several Stoneman Douglas Students leading the charge against gun violence after 17 of his classmates and teachers were killed.

He’s been interviewed by CBS News and other major networks multiple times. CBSLA’s Andrea Fujii caught up with him after he was in town for Dr. Phil and CNN interviews.

“I need to make these people’s voices heard so that they don’t die in vain,” said Hogg.

Related: Parkland School Shooting Survivors Subject Of Conspiracies

But now some people are questioning his motives after it was discovered we did a story with him last year.

Hogg was visiting family and friends in Los Angeles when he recorded a confrontation between one of his friends and a Redondo Beach lifeguard.

There’s now a growing social media backlash against him. Some even claiming he’s an actor. A pawn for the left wing.

Hogg says he doesn’t understand the resentment.

“I witnessed this event, why are you guys doing this to me? I’m trying to be as well spoken as possible because these politicians won’t,” said Hogg.

Hogg’s father is former FBI, but he claims that despite some speculation, his dad has nothing to do with his views.

“I am not fed any lines. My father is a retired FBI agent,” said Hogg. “I’m not working with him or anybody else on this. I’m speaking from my heart.”