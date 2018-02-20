LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Whether it’s the beaches, attractions or beautiful weather, many Californians believe their state offers its residents a high quality of life.
California was ranked number 14 in the nation in pollster Gallup’s “quality of life” 2017 poll, dropping one spot from its number 13 spot in 2016.
The index, which is based on five key livability indicators, showed the Golden State scored well when taking into consideration physical attributes, sense of community and maintaining personal relationships.
California scored poorly, however, when looking at the financial status indicator, an assessment of the population’s sense of economic security.
For the best quality of life, at least according to Gallup, Americans can look to South Dakota. West Virginia, on the other hand, was ranked the worst.