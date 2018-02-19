BREA (CBSLA) — Teens who were apparently caught toilet-papering a house accidentally slammed their getaway truck into a neighboring home in Brea, prompting a brief evacuation because the crash severed a gas line.
The girl and five of her friends were throwing toilet paper at a house in the 700 block of West Oakcrest Avenue at about 12:40 a.m. when the homeowner came out, Brea police Sgt. Tony Barbosa said.
In the rush to get away in the truck, the girl accelerated and the truck slammed into the side of a garage of a nearby house, damaging the gas main and an electric outlet, Barbosa said.
Crews were called out to the scene to shut off gas to the home.
“Fortunately there was only property damage,” he said. After a brief evacuation of dozens of neighbors, the home’s residents were displaced due to the loss of utilities.
No drugs or alcohol were involved, Barbosa said. The Brea police Traffic Division was investigating the incident to determine if a citation should be issued.
