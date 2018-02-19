Filed Under:Lynwood, Sexual Harassment Allegations
edwin hernandez t Lynwood Mayor Pro Tem Steps Down As City Investigates Sexual Harassment Allegations

Lynwood Councilman Edwin Hernandez stepped down Feb. 19, 2018, as mayor pro tem amid sexual harassment allegations. (PHOTO: @DoctorHdz/Twitter)

LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — The mayor pro tem of Lynwood  stepped down Monday amid sexual harassment allegations made against him by a female employee.

The City of Lynwood said it considered the accusations against Councilman Edwin Hernandez “serious and troubling,” City News Service reported.

According to a report from the L.A. Weekly out Tuesday, the accuser alleges Hernandez made “unwanted sexual advances toward her from February 2016 to December 2017.”

The accuser’s attorney Lisa Bloom sent a letter to the city detailing some of Hernandez’s alleged offenses. He allegedly sent the woman a text reading, “You look so good in that blue shirt. Hmmm,” and told her he wanted to “kiss her pink lips.”

Bloom said a lawsuit against the city is “very likely,” The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.

Hernandez has been on the Lynwood City Council since 2013 and will remain on the council, the city said.

(City News Service contributed to this report.)

