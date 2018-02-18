LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — She didn’t forget the words like some singers. And she didn’t miss any of the notes like a lot of others but Fergie’s Star Spangled Banner at the NBA All-Star game got more hoots than hollers.
She got more pans than praise. While some appreciated the jazzy rendition, they were in the minority.
In fact, the Twitter-verse went vitriolic over her sultry version. Many thought she was channeling Marilyn Monroe singing a breathy “Happy Birthday” to President Kennedy. Others mentioned Jessica Rabbit, and not in a favorable way.
Many, too many to count, called Fergie’s version the “worst rendition ever.”
Some said she butchered the song, others just hated it …a lot.
But the lowest blow of all had to come from comedian Roseanne Barr.
Roseanne Barr, who sang the song at a 1990 Padres/Reds game and grabbed her crotch and spit causing a national uproar, said even her rendition was better than Fergie’s. Ouch.
Fergie made it different. No argument there.