LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — She didn’t forget the words like some singers. And she didn’t miss any of the notes like a lot of others but Fergie’s Star Spangled Banner at the NBA All-Star game got more hoots than hollers.

She got more pans than praise. While some appreciated the jazzy rendition, they were in the minority.

In fact, the Twitter-verse went vitriolic over her sultry version. Many thought she was channeling Marilyn Monroe singing a breathy “Happy Birthday” to President Kennedy. Others mentioned Jessica Rabbit, and not in a favorable way.

Many, too many to count, called Fergie’s version the “worst rendition ever.”

Some said she butchered the song, others just hated it …a lot.

But the lowest blow of all had to come from comedian Roseanne Barr.

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Roseanne Barr, who sang the song at a 1990 Padres/Reds game and grabbed her crotch and spit causing a national uproar, said even her rendition was better than Fergie’s. Ouch.

Fergie made it different. No argument there.

Everyone who saw #Fergie sing the National Anthem please look directly into your phone.

You're welcome pic.twitter.com/zEYqjoqJmQ — Bobby (@Bison_4life) February 19, 2018

Me about halfway through #fergie National Anthem pic.twitter.com/MwDUj6WuO0 — Sean Jones (@jonesman1971) February 19, 2018

Bruhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh my guy Charles Barkley said he needed a cigarette after the #Fergie shit. Shaq knew already he had to nip the whole discussion in the bud. — Richard Whitman (@BearcatTrack24) February 19, 2018

#Fergie butchers the #NationalAnthem#Kaepernick gets up off his knee to smack the microphone away pic.twitter.com/XO9MiARYXj — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) February 19, 2018

Serious questions: Is #Fergie working for Putin? Why does she hate the National Anthem?

😭😭😭 — nicki 🤓 (@nickiknowsnada) February 19, 2018

#Fergie reminded me of Dory from Finding Nemo trying to speak whale. 😱 — 🎮⚾️MiSFit⚾️🎮 (@Missfit916) February 19, 2018

Big girls may not cry but my ears do bleed. Who the hell cleared this?? #NBAAllStar2018 #Fergie #NationalAnthem — Jared Monroe (@NotGayJared) February 19, 2018