LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Trump unleashed a new series of tweets about the Russia investigation Sunday and California Congressman Adam Schiff is firing back.

The Twitter tirade was aimed at Schiff, President Obama and at democrats for not doing enough to stop Russian operations intended to cause chaos in the American political system.

He tweeted: “Finally, Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster of no control, is blaming the Obama Administration for Russian meddling in the 2016 Election. He is finally right about something. Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing. Thank you, Adam!”

Finally, Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster of no control, is now blaming the Obama Administration for Russian meddling in the 2016 Election. He is finally right about something. Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing. Thank you Adam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said “it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.” The Russian “hoax” was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia – it never did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Now that Adam Schiff is starting to blame President Obama for Russian meddling in the election, he is probably doing so as yet another excuse that the Democrats, lead by their fearless leader, Crooked Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 election. But wasn’t I a great candidate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Schiff, an outspoken critic of Trump, recently said the Obama administration shared some responsibility in the Russian controversy.

“It is inexplicable that the president of the United States continues to sit on sanctions that Congress passed, that Congress wants to enforce against Russia over this interference,” he said on CNN.

Schiff later took to Twitter, responding directly to the president: ” … I’ve always said Obama should’ve acted sooner. But you won’t recognize the truth, impose sanctions or act at all. If McMaster can stand up to Putin, why can’t you?”

Sorry for delay @POTUS. Was on a plane back from Munich where General McMaster confronted Russia over its meddling. I’ve always said Obama should’ve acted sooner. But you won’t recognize the truth, impose sanctions or act at all. If McMaster can stand up to Putin, why can’t you? https://t.co/ixjsjMJSVJ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 18, 2018

President Trump continued, writing: “If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!”

If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

He called the Russia plot a hoax but has never directly attacked Russia or its president over what law enforcement and the U.S. intelligence agencies have described as widespread interference in the campaign.

This comes just days after several federal indictments of Russian nationals and entities by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The indictments revealed Friday did not include any allegation that Russian efforts had any effect on the election but also did not conclude otherwise.