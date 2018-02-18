REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A 27-year-old skateboarder died after being struck by a man suspected of driving under the influence in Redlands, authorities said Sunday.
Redlands police said Dustin Michael Garrett of Riverside was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, and felony driving under the influence following the crash Saturday.
Garrett stands accused of traveling at a high rate of speed down Colton Avenue before police say he struck the skateboarder, who was thrown onto the hood of the car, then to the ground.
Police said Garrett allegedly continued and struck other vehicles before he fled on foot. He was subsequently arrested and booked with bail set at $250,000.
The skateboarder, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681 ext. 1.