HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Fears were reawakened about a mass shooting at a theatre when police searched for an armed man in Hollywood Saturday night.

Dozens of officers descended on a parking lot behind the ArcLight Hollywood, guns drawn, waiting for the worst.

They weren’t taking any chances after they got a call about a man with gun near the theatre.

Moviegoers were still uneasy to hear the news Sunday morning.

“It’s easy to feel that way now, especially with what happened in Florida and what happened with ‘The Dark Knight,'” one man said.

It was five-and-a-half years ago when a man shot into a Colorado movie theater, killing 12 people during a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. So when someone flashed a gun to a security guard inside the parking lot behind the theater, everyone took it seriously.

“It does kind of concern me, actually,” moviegoer Dave Dupuis said.

The theatre went into lockdown, police searching floor-by-floor.

Although they never found anyone, those heading into the theatre Sunday said they’re glad police acted quickly and don’t plan on letting violence keep them from enjoying the movies.