COLTON (CBSLA) — Authorities say a woman has died after being shot inside a bar in San Bernardino County.

Colton police said officers responded to the 100 block of East Valley Boulevard in Colton following a report of shots heard just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were under investigation.

Those with more information about this case were asked to call the Colton Police Department Detective Bureau at (909) 370-5000.

