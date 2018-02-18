Filed Under:Local TV

AVALON (CBSLA) — A man was airlifted to a trauma center after being gored by a buffalo on Catalina Island, authorities said Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the man was near the Little Harbor Campground, where buffalo were gathered.

Sgt. Ray Ward – according to the Associated Press – said that the man tried to move away when the buffalo approached. That’s when he said the animal charged.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m.

The man was flown from Isthmus Pier to the hospital where authorities said he was listed in stable condition.

Ward described the attack as “rare,” according to AP.

