Some of the best dining deals in Los Angeles happen to include the all-mighty hamburger. While you can always brave the lines at a certain hometown fast food joint, there are plenty of other options quality and value burger options beyond the double double. During happy hour you can enjoy some of the city’s tastiest burgers at a price you can stomach.



The secret is out. Hinoki & the Bird’s Okonomiyaki burger isn’t found on the Century City hotspot’s dinner menu. This glorious creation is available during lunch but you’re better off stopping by at happy hour (Tuesday to Friday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm) when the burger is served exclusively at the bar and paired with a draft beer or glass of house wine for $20. This double patty marvel which features hot and sour pickled peppers, sharp cheddar tang, and a refined sweetness courtesy of tonkatsu sauce and a honey potato bun is well worth the price of admission. 10 W. Century Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90067(310) 552-1200The secret is out. Hinoki & the Bird’s Okonomiyaki burger isn’t found on the Century City hotspot’s dinner menu. This glorious creation is available during lunch but you’re better off stopping by at happy hour (Tuesday to Friday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm) when the burger is served exclusively at the bar and paired with a draft beer or glass of house wine for $20. This double patty marvel which features hot and sour pickled peppers, sharp cheddar tang, and a refined sweetness courtesy of tonkatsu sauce and a honey potato bun is well worth the price of admission.



This La Cienega offshoot of the late, great .ink serves a bacon cheeseburger. But, of course, being a Michael Voltaggio creation, it’s unlike any bacon cheeseburger you’ve ever had. The bacon is a meaty slab of beef belly which provides an intoxicating campfire smokiness. The cheese is whipped, the pickles are fermented and the patty is a mouthwatering cylinder of dry-aged Holstein beef. While the burger is $21 on the dinner menu, if you order it at the bar before 7 pm, the price drops a buck and includes a glass of any beer on draft. 826 N. La Cienega Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90046(310) 358-9048This La Cienega offshoot of the late, great .ink serves a bacon cheeseburger. But, of course, being a Michael Voltaggio creation, it’s unlike any bacon cheeseburger you’ve ever had. The bacon is a meaty slab of beef belly which provides an intoxicating campfire smokiness. The cheese is whipped, the pickles are fermented and the patty is a mouthwatering cylinder of dry-aged Holstein beef. While the burger is $21 on the dinner menu, if you order it at the bar before 7 pm, the price drops a buck and includes a glass of any beer on draft.



If you find yourself hungry weekdays from 4 pm to 6 pm a trip to Stout should be in order. During that two hour window this burger and craft beer specialist, with additional locations in Hollywood and Santa Monica, offers a 50 percent discount on food. That’s right, you can enjoy any of Stout’s innovative burger creations for half the price. 11262 Ventura Blvd.Studio City, CA 91604(818) 505-0076If you find yourself hungry weekdays from 4 pm to 6 pm a trip to Stout should be in order. During that two hour window this burger and craft beer specialist, with additional locations in Hollywood and Santa Monica, offers a 50 percent discount on food. That’s right, you can enjoy any of Stout’s innovative burger creations for half the price.



Tuesdays aren’t just for tacos, at least in the South Bay. This laid back Manhattan Beach gastropub, along with its Hermosa Beach sibling, offer up their specialty burger of the month each and every Tuesday for the low low LOW price of 99 cents. If you’re looking to snag a burger for less than a buck and don’t want to settle for fast food mediocrity, here’s your chance. 1209 Highland Ave.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 545-5810Tuesdays aren’t just for tacos, at least in the South Bay. This laid back Manhattan Beach gastropub, along with its Hermosa Beach sibling, offer up their specialty burger of the month each and every Tuesday for the low low LOW price of 99 cents. If you’re looking to snag a burger for less than a buck and don’t want to settle for fast food mediocrity, here’s your chance.



Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin offers not one, but two happy hours at his ode to the fine art of grilling. Both the early Evening Glass Off and the late night Last Bites menus offer an impressive selection of food and drink options, but the must order is definitely the $9 burger. The centerpiece is a grilled five-ounce patty (a blend of prime rib, chuck and shoulder) which is accompanied by lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and cheese. The classic combo is taken to new heights with Citrin’s very special sauce, an unconventional blend of mayo, wasabi, freshly grated ginger, ketchup, honey, Worcestershire, and champagne vinegar. 425 Washington Blvd.Marina Del Rey, CA 90292(310) 751-6794Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin offers not one, but two happy hours at his ode to the fine art of grilling. Both the early Evening Glass Off and the late night Last Bites menus offer an impressive selection of food and drink options, but the must order is definitely the $9 burger. The centerpiece is a grilled five-ounce patty (a blend of prime rib, chuck and shoulder) which is accompanied by lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and cheese. The classic combo is taken to new heights with Citrin’s very special sauce, an unconventional blend of mayo, wasabi, freshly grated ginger, ketchup, honey, Worcestershire, and champagne vinegar.



Husband and wife duo Karen and Hatfield churn out simple yet masterful wood-fired creations at their expansive mid-city restaurant. Not surprisingly, they know how to put together a pretty fantastic burger, which is available for a pretty fantastic price during happy hour. The O + P Burger includes a juicy oak-grilled patty, cheddar, apple onion jam, lettuce, and thousand island dressing, plus a side of crispy beer-battered onion rings. And if you order it at the bar or the restaurant’s communal tables from 6 pm to 7 pm Tuesday to Friday, 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm Sunday, and all day Monday, it only costs a Hamilton. 127 S. La Brea Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 939-1033Husband and wife duo Karen and Hatfield churn out simple yet masterful wood-fired creations at their expansive mid-city restaurant. Not surprisingly, they know how to put together a pretty fantastic burger, which is available for a pretty fantastic price during happy hour. The O + P Burger includes a juicy oak-grilled patty, cheddar, apple onion jam, lettuce, and thousand island dressing, plus a side of crispy beer-battered onion rings. And if you order it at the bar or the restaurant’s communal tables from 6 pm to 7 pm Tuesday to Friday, 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm Sunday, and all day Monday, it only costs a Hamilton.