PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Seven people were hurt — three critically — when a carjacking suspect crashed during a pursuit in Palmdale.
The extent of the four non-critical injuries was not known.
The pursuit came to an end at 10th Street West and Palmdale Boulevard.
CBS2’s Crystal Cruz reported from the scene.
Witnesses said the woman being pursued in the stolen vehicle was exceeding 100 mph when she blew through the intersection.
Sheriff’s Deputies said they were in pursuit of the female — a teenager — after she carjacked a driver at a nearby shopping center.
She reportedly hit a dark-colored vehicle containing a family and one of those “Baby on Board” stickers.
Cruz said that vehicle contained two parents, a teenager and a 7-month-old. All four were transported to the hospital.