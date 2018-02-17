Filed Under:downtown LA, lyft, Uber

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a 29-year-old man who went missing in Los Angeles last weekend while working as a rideshare driver.

capture211 Uber Driver Goes Missing In Downtown LA

Joshua Thiede. (LAPD)

Joshua Thiede was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Wilshire Boulevard in the downtown area, according to Los Angeles police. At the time he was driving for Uber and/or Lyft, police said.

He was last seen driving a black 2014 four-door Nissan Altima with California license plate 7CSD450.

Thiede is described as white, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The circumstances of his disappearance were not confirmed.

Anyone with information should call police at 213-996-1800.

