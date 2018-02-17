LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a 29-year-old man who went missing in Los Angeles last weekend while working as a rideshare driver.
Joshua Thiede was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Wilshire Boulevard in the downtown area, according to Los Angeles police. At the time he was driving for Uber and/or Lyft, police said.
He was last seen driving a black 2014 four-door Nissan Altima with California license plate 7CSD450.
Thiede is described as white, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
The circumstances of his disappearance were not confirmed.
Anyone with information should call police at 213-996-1800.