HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Two men were stabbed during a fight that was caused by a road-rage incident in Hollywood early Saturday morning.
Los Angeles police report that the two victims were walking along Wilcox Avenue, south of Sunset Boulevard, at around 2:30 a.m. when a passing car nearly struck them.
An argument ensued between the victims and three suspects in the car. The argument turned into a fight in which the two victims were stabbed and the suspects fled, police said.
There was no word on the conditions of the victims.
The case is under investigation. There was no immediate description of the suspects.