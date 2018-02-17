JEFFERSON PARK (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a possible hit-and-run crash that left a male pedestrian dead Saturday morning.
The collision occurred before 6 a.m. in the 2300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, just south of the 10 Freeway.
Los Angeles police told CBS2 that a passerby called 911 to report that the victim had been struck by an unknown vehicle. Officers arrived to find the man laying deceased in the roadway, police said.
The circumstances of the crash are under investigation. A suspect description was not released. No further details were confirmed.
