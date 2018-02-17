LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry aren’t the only all-stars taking over L.A. Live this winter. Culinary icons from across the globe will be showing off their exceptional cooking skills at the annual All-Star Chef Classic. Over the past few years, All-Star Chef Classic has established itself as one of the premiere food extravaganzas in Los Angeles. The event’s custom built event deck, which includes the 300-person plus capacity Restaurant Stadium, plays home base to several can’t-miss events offering up ample portions of glitz, glamor and gluttony.

Dates

March 7-10, 2018

Location

L.A. Live

800 W. Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.allstarchefclassic.com

Tickets

Tickets for All Star-Chef Classic are available at online, or or by calling (877) 234-8425. Prices range from $125 for strolling event general admission to $425 for Platinum VIP tickets to the Master Dinner Series. If an event you’d like to attend is currently sold out, be sure to sign up for the waiting list and keep your fingers crossed.

Featured Chefs

José Andrés

Over the past two decades José Andrés has established himself as a culinary icon, building a restaurant empire across America and beyond while racking up James Beard awards and Michelin stars, not to mention a spot on Time’s 100 Most Influential People list. Last year, Andrés may just have earned his greatest achievement, organizing the monumental task to help feed the people of Puerto Rico after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Ever gregarious, the Spanish-born chef’s infectious enthusiasm is reflected in his cooking, which is as whimsical as it is delicious.

Nyesha Arrington

This hometown sensation received national attention with her appearance on the ninth season of “Top Chef.” Ever since, her star has continued to rise, receiving accolades as Executive Chef at Wilshire restaurant and making appearances on various other television cooking shows. Arrington, who has worked under legendary chefs such as Josiah Citrin and Joël Robuchon, recently opened NATIVE to great fanfare. The Santa Monica restaurant, with its focus on local ingredients, is yet another example of how Arrington represents the future of L.A. dining.

Chris Bianco

Who makes the best pizza in America is a fiercely debated topic, but more often than not, Chris Bianco’s name will enter the discussion. His namesake Phoenix restaurant Pizzeria Bianco has become a foodie institution with travelers from across the globe lining up to sample the Bronx-born chef’s epic pies. Bianco recently confirmed plans that he’ll be bringing his talents to Los Angeles so this the perfect opportunity to sample the greatness that awaits.

Alona Shaya

Israeli cuisine is certainly having a moment and there’s no doubt chef Alona Shaya has a lot to do with that. Shaya, who was born in Israel but now calls New Orleans home, made a name for himself serving regional Italian cuisine at the critically-acclaimed Domenica which opened in 2009. Six years later, his eponymous restaurant Shaya, which combines Israeli cooking with local New Orleans ingredients, brought him national attention, earning him James Beard awards for “Best Chef, South” and “Best Restaurant.”

Featured Events

Masters Dinner Series

Restaurant Stadium serves as the home for these decadent multi-course feasts which include wine pairings. The experience is essentially dinner and a show, as diners not only have the opportunity to sample food from the greatest culinary icons in the world, they also get to observe the cooking process with running commentary from the chefs themselves.

March 7, 2018

Vegetarians and steak lovers alike are bound to enjoy the Vegetable Masters Dinner, a fine-dining celebration of dynamic seasonal produce. Basically expect the exact opposite of those plain-Jane veggies you used to secretly dump in the trash when you were a kid. As an added bonus, the dinner will feature champagne pairings. The lineup includes:

Michael Voltaggio (ink.well, Los Angeles) – Josef Centeno (PYT, Los Angeles) – Richard Blais (Juniper & Ivy, San Diego) – Wylie Dufresne (Du’s Donuts, New York City) – Amanda Cohen (Dirt Candy, New York City)

March 8, 2018

American Masters Dinner

This year’s American Masters Dinner is a celebration of immigrant chefs who have all found great success across the country. While these chefs come from different backgrounds they all have one thing in a common: a passion for cooking incredible food. The lineup includes:

José Andrés (The Bazaar, Los Angeles) – Ludo Lefebvre (Trois Mec, Petit Trois, Los Angeles) – Sang Yoon (Lukshon, Los Angeles) – Alon Shaya (Pomegranate Hospitality, New Orleans) – Gabriela Camara (Cala, San Francisco)

March 9, 2018

All-Star Women Masters Dinner is the first female-only event at the All-Star Chefs Classic. Quite simply, the night will feature the cooking of some of the country’s greatest chefs. And they also happen to be women. The lineup includes:

Nyesha Arrington (Native, Los Angeles) – Gabrielle Hamilton (Prune, New York City) – Michelle Bernstein (Crumb on Parchment, Miami) – Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton (Ox, Portland)

March 10, 2018

Spain is undoubtably one of the epicenters of the food world and the BBVA Compass Spanish Masters Dinner will be a showcase of the country’s amazing culinary delights. Expect an exciting mix of traditional and modern Spanish fare. The lineup includes:

Seamus Mullen (Tertulia, New York City) – Perfecte Rocher (Tarsan I Jane, Seattle) – Jamie Bissonnette (Toro, Coppa, Boston) – Jose Garces (Amada, New York City) – Katie Button (Cúrate Bar de Tapas, Asheville)

Strolling Events

The strolling events at All-Star Chefs Classic are basically the food hall of your dreams. Each chef or duo of chefs (hello, Voltaggio brothers) occupies a booth where a specialty dish is prepared before your very eyes. Come hungry, because for the first time, strolling events at All-Star Chefs Classic will include unlimited tastings and a open bar.

March 9, 2018

The Middle East Feast will highlight the wide-ranging food of the region courtesy of a impressively diverse roster of chefs. Masters of shwarma, falafel, pastrami and everything in-between will be on hand to serve up unlimited tastings of mouthwatering bites. The lineup includes:

Einat Admony (Bar Bolonat, New York City) – Carrie Mashaney (Mamnoon, Seattle) – Ronen Tenne (Little Sesame, Washington D.C.) – Jenn Louis (Ray, Portland) – Vartan Abgaryan (71Above, Los Angeles) – Michael Costa (Zaytinya, Washington D.C.) – Micah Wexler (Wexler’s Deli, Los Angeles) – Alex Chang (The Exchange, Los Angeles) Conor Schemtov (Mh Zh, Los Angeles) – Daniel Dorado (ilili, New York City) – Umber Ahmad (Mah Ze Dahr, New York City) – Danny Elmaleh (Cleo, Los Angeles) – Brandon Parker (Spread, Los Angeles) – Scott Zwiesen (Dune, Los Angeles) – Michael Mina (Mina Group)

March 10, 2018

Grill & Chill is an annual All-Star Chef Classic tradition and a perennial highlight of the week. Expect classics like pizza, burgers and hot dogs like you’ve never had them before. The lineup includes:

Michael Voltaggio & Bryan Voltaggio (Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse, National Harbor) – Holly Jivin (The Bazaar, Los Angeles) – Sang Yoon (Lukshon, Father’s Office, Los Angeles) – Nyesha Arrington (Native, Los Angeles) – Valerie Gordon (Valerie’s Confections, Los Angeles) – Jeffrey Lunak (Sumo Dog, Los Angeles) – Timothy Hollingsworth (Otium, Los Angeles) – Wylie Dufresne (Du’s Donuts, New York City) – Michelle Bernstein (Crumb on Parchment, Miami) – Michael Fiorelli (Love + Salt, Manhattan Beach) – Chris Bianco (Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix) Jessica Largey (Simone, Los Angeles) – Adam Sobel (Cal Mare, Los Angeles) – Evan Funke (Felix, Los Angeles)

Article by David Klein.