REDLANDS (CBSLA) — Friends, family and loved ones remembered a 31-year-old mother who was fatally shot by an ex.

The ex, according to police, also shot at Kacey McKinney’s new boyfriend and her son.

“Her entire being is going to be missed so much,” said friend Lacie Mallard.

For her friends and family, life is at a complete standstill – after her violent death.

“She was an amazing person. Anyone who knows her knows her piercing beautiful green eyes and her beautiful smile. Her wonderful laugh,” says friend Andi Kameradt.

All of that was taken away – the night before Valentines’ Day.

Police say she was shot to death inside her Redlands apartment and the prime suspect is her ex, 33-year old Bradley Woss.

The couple ended their relationship about two-years ago.

“Please turn yourself in. please… just do the right thing,” says Mallard.

McKinney’s 4-year-old son was at the apartment during the shooting.

His life was saved because his mother’s new boyfriend was able to grab him and jumped from a second floor balcony to get away from the gunfire.

The child’s family asked us not to show his face or reveal his name. He’s currently in protective custody.

“Her mom shouldn’t have to be burying her baby and having to worry about her other baby. Oh, it’s not fair,” said Mallard.

McKinney’s family is asking the public to keep an eye out for Woss.

He’s 6 feet tall, about 190 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen him, they’re urging you to call police. Police are asking the public not to contact Woss — he’s considered armed and dangerous.

The family is asking for help in finding justice for not just Kacey Mckinney – but a little boy who will have to grow up without a mother.

Friends set up a GoFundMe account in her honor. Here is a link.