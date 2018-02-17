(Credit: Eric Wolfinger)

More and more Americans are turning to plant-based diets. Whether Vegan or Vegetarian, diners are choosing to visit restaurants that are committed to serving ethical and healthful foods. Los Angeles is not new to the all-veggie lifestyle. From gourmet and upscale meatless fare to quick eatery stops, these are the best restaurants in LA serving vegetarian.



Gracias Madre

8905 Melrose Ave.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 978-2170

graciasmadreweho.com Gracias Madre8905 Melrose Ave.West Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 978-2170 Lunch or dinner is a meatless treat at Gracias Madre, the West Hollywood plant-based vegan Mexican restaurant. Using organic and sustainable ingredients, Gracias Madre prepares crowd faves including flautas de camote (sweet potatoes with caramelized onion), coliflor frito (fried cauliflower topped with the restaurant’s signature cashew nacho cheese), and tasty entrees including the wild mushroom empanadas with a dark chocolate and chile mole, and loaded not-to-be-missed bowls. Make room for dessert with a fudge brownie with a salted mezcal caramel.



Crossroads Kitchen

8284 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 782-9245

www.crossroadskitchen.com Crossroads Kitchen8284 Melrose Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90046(323) 782-9245 Crossroads Kitchen offers a plant-based menu that appeals to omnivores and vegans. Crossroads chef and owner Tal Ronnen has successfully changed the way diners think about plant-based cuisine. Integrating savory Mediterranean and Italian ingredients into its dishes, the kitchen presents a smoked chestnut and porcini mushroom ravioli, romanesco en croute (Roman cauliflower in a pastry crust), mustard glazed parsnips with fermented cabbage, roasted eggplant and olive pizza with an almond labneh, potato leek soup with farro and much more. Crossroads Kitchen also welcomes weekend brunchers.



Plant Food & Wine

1009 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 450-1009

matthewkenneycuisine.com Plant Food & Wine1009 Abbot Kinney Blvd.Venice, CA 90291(310) 450-1009 Food and ambiance go hand in hand at Matthew Kenney’s restaurant Plant Food & Wine on the very fashionable Abbot Kinney Blvd. The quaint patio is the perfectly delightful spot for a meal that infuses well-being. Seating is available for brunch, lunch and dinner with a wide range of plant-based starters and entrees. Tempt the table’s tastebuds by sharing in an artisanal cheese board of white truffle cashew, smoked cheddar cashew and macadamia, and fresh herb macadamia, or snack on superfood chlorella blue cheese served with kumquat jam and toast points. Other fabulous tries include Kenny’s heirloom tomato and zucchini lasagna is created with a tangy sun dried tomato marinara, macadamia ricotta and pistachio pesto, the green herb tacos made with barbacoa mushrooms and chayote squash, the Little Gem Caesar salad tossed in a sunflower seed based dressing. Plant Food & Wine also offers a lovely wine list including fortified wines, and cocktails, beer and cider.



The Green Temple

1700 S. Catalina Ave.

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 944-4525

www.greentemple.net The Green Temple1700 S. Catalina Ave.Redondo Beach, CA 90277(310) 944-4525 Perfect for a quick and light all-vegetarian meal, Green Temple, located in the South Bay, is known for its bowls. Everything under the sun is available including an assortment of organic beans, vegetables, grains, lettuces, as well as crumbled veggie burger, baked tofu, tempeh, mashed potatoes, avocado, guacamole, salsa, hummus, almond cheese, Daya cheese or white cheddar cheese. Each bowl is topped with Green Temple’s flavorful house made tofu dressing. Just pick your favorite ingredients and create your own. Other excellent options on the menu are the vegan eggplant lasagna, Mexican enchiladas or tacos, as well as the veggie burger. Take a dragon shot while you are there. Each elixir is concocted with high quality chemical-free herbs and served hot in a sake bottle (formulas are low alcohol – ID not required).



Cafe Gratitude

512 Rose Ave.

Venice, CA 90291

(424) 231-8000

www.cafegratitude.com Cafe Gratitude512 Rose Ave.Venice, CA 90291(424) 231-8000 Café Gratitude serves a collection of 100% organic plant-based gourmet dishes. Guests can visit all day long for satisfying meals knowing the restaurant is committed to working with local farmers and to cooking with sustainable agriculture. Cafe Gratitude cult menu picks include the Eclectic buffalo cauliflower (flash-fried cauliflower complemented by an adobo buffalo sauce, celery and a spicy cashew aioli), Whole macrobiotic lunch brown rice or quinoa bowl filled with braised garnet yams, adzuki beans, greens and kimchi mixed with garlic tahini and toasted almonds, Elated mole abuelita enchiladas (blackened tempeh and black beans in a roasted tomatillo sauce with cashew queso fresco, avocado, coleslaw, and escabeche), and a post-meal sweet treat Awakening Key Lime pie. Notice the names of each menu item offering a message.



The Vegan Joint

707 E.10th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

(213) 624-9865

www.theveganjoint.com The Vegan Joint707 E.10th St.Los Angeles, CA 90021(213) 624-9865 A popular pitstop for breakfast or lunch on the go while visiting or working in the Fashion District of Downtown LA, The Vegan Joint serves and delivers Thai vegan-based cuisine that is both healthy and tasty. Breakfast is served all day (win-win) featuring burritos, make-your-own-omelet, pancakes, and hash browns. For lunch think about ordering the black bean burger, or grilled veggie burger (made with slice zucchini, braised eggplant, red and green bell pepper, mushroom), any of the curries, Pad Thai, spicy mint noodles, tofu larb salad, and a side of The Vegan Joint’s special sweet potato fries.



Real Food Daily

414 N. La Cienega Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 289-9910

www.realfooddailyla.com Real Food Daily414 N. La Cienega Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90048(310) 289-9910 The Real Food Daily (RFD) menu has so many organic plant-based options, repeat visits are in order. First-timers must order the southern style cornbread appetizer. It’s grilled and a superb table share. For a lighter fare order the macaroni & cheese, avocado toast (served on grilled seven-grain bread, gluten-free is available), or the Great Cardini salad (Tuscan kale, romaine, red quinoa, garbanzo beans, roasted yam croutons, macadamia parmesan, spiced pumpkin seeds tossed in a creamy almond shallot dressing). Overall entrees to go for are the supreme burrito bowl, the forbidden rice and apple stuffed portabella mushroom called The Essence, the Real Food lentil mushroom burger, the Jackfruit street tacos, and a lot more.

