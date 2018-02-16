Filed Under:Construction Site

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Six people were injured Friday – including two critically – after a fall into a shaft on a six-story building construction site in the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

The injuries occurred at the site of a building under construction in the 11000 block of Otsego Street in the North Hollywood, authorities said.

Some or all of the workers were injured when they fell at least 15 feet at the construction site, according to preliminary reports.

Officials with Cal/OSHA were notified of the incident.

