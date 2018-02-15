LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two weeks after a gun accidentally went off inside a Westlake middle school classroom, injuring two students, one young survivor is retelling her story of the day she was shot.

“We were just doing work, and all of a sudden that happened,” Ashrah Felix told CBS2 News.

She was one of two 12-year-olds hit by bullets inside a classroom at Sal Castro Middle School on the morning of February 1. She was hit in the wrist.

“I just felt the pain and started screaming,” recalled Ashrah. She said she was sitting next to the girl charged with sneaking in the gun inside her backpack that morning.

Ashrah said her teachers rushed to help her and the other student who was hit. Issa Al Bayati was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition, but a former teacher told CBS2 Issa is now at home recovering.

Ashrah’s mother was watching the drama unfold on TV.

“At the time the shooting happened, I feared the worst,” she said in Spanish.

As for the girl who brought the gun to class, Ashrah said she was “a troubled student.”

A day after the shooting massacre at a Florida high school, this young survivor said she was sending her thoughts to those affected.

“It broke my heart to see other students dead because of that guy who wanted to bring a gun to school and start shooting people,” Ashrah said.

Her mother said she’s not sure when Ashrah will be able to go back to school.

The suspect who took the unregistered gun to the school faces two felony charges, police said.